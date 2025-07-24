PFG Advisors Acquires 2,265 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.