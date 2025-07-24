PFG Advisors Acquires 9,020 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 2.01% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 184,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,301.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.07.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

