PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 38,926 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 197,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

