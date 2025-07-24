PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

