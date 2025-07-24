PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 76,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3,008.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 281,629 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.52 on Thursday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

