PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

