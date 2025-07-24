PFG Advisors Buys 2,217 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.94 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

