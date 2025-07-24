PFG Advisors Buys 855 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $372.46 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

