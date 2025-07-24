PFG Advisors Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,744,000 after acquiring an additional 833,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after acquiring an additional 115,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

