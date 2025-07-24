PFG Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,335 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 854,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

