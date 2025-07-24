PFG Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.54 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.