PFG Advisors Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $5,493,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

