PFG Advisors Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 28.3%

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

