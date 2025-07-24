PFG Advisors Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.