PFG Advisors Has $1 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $376.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.95 and a 200-day moving average of $337.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $377.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

