PFG Advisors Invests $1.92 Million in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CRH by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CRH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CRH by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CRH by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. Crh Plc has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $110.97.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

