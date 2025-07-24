PFG Advisors Purchases 13,262 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

