PFG Advisors Purchases 2,635 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $4,567,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $186.34 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $191.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.