PFG Advisors Purchases 436 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,660. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,595.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,482.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,390.47. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,611.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

