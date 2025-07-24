PFG Advisors Purchases 8,898 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,846,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

