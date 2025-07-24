PFG Advisors Raises Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,840 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 329,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,795.70. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

