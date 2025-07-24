PFG Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

