PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1,404.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.