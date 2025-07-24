PFG Advisors Sells 2,426 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $964.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

