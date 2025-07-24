PFG Advisors Sells 5,399 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

