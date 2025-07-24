PFG Advisors Trims Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

FTGS opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $35.15.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.