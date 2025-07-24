Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1%

TSCO opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.