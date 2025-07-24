Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Receives $23.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFS

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.