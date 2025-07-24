Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

