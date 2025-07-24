Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on QNCX shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
QNCX opened at $1.86 on Monday. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
