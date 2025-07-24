Rajesh Vashist Sells 2,000 Shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 472,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,644,045. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $4,213,000.00.

SITM stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average is $188.04.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SiTime by 2,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 27,559.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after buying an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 5,015.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 360.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 105,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after buying an additional 97,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

