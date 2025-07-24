Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $572.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

