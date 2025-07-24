Reviewing Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) & Its Competitors

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Compania Cervecerias Unidas to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 358 1474 1464 60 2.37

Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 21.63%. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 69.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion $177.04 million 13.17 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors $9.48 billion $869.03 million 23.24

Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Compania Cervecerias Unidas. Compania Cervecerias Unidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73% Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas peers beat Compania Cervecerias Unidas on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

