Reviewing Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Giggles N’ Hugs and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dine Brands Global 0 7 1 0 2.13

Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Dine Brands Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global 6.69% -34.70% 4.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and Dine Brands Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $820.85 million 0.49 $64.89 million $3.61 7.17

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giggles N’ Hugs



Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Dine Brands Global



Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

