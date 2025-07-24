Reviewing Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Onity Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.28 $108.17 million $2.92 25.98 Onity Group $976.00 million 0.31 $33.90 million $2.85 13.46

Analyst Recommendations

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Walker & Dunlop and Onity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00 Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. Onity Group has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Onity Group.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 8.68% 8.99% 3.56% Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Onity Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

