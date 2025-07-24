Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $359.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day moving average is $288.74.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $160,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

