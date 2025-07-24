Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Roper Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $557.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

