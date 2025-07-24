Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Reddit Q3 Earnings

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Reddit in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reddit’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Reddit and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Reddit stock opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 247.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after buying an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at $67,966,251.85. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,809 shares of company stock valued at $59,555,045. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

