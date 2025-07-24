Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total value of $591,592.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,909,363.03. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $587,070.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total value of $609,345.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $614,047.50.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $267.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.09. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $255.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

