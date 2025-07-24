Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,107.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

