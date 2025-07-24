Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $12.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

SVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

In related news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $187,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,513 shares of company stock worth $1,275,831 in the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE:SVV opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

