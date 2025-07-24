Schneider National (SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-1.000 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 120.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $7,477,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

