Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

