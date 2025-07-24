Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.04. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.