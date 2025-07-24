Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

SE opened at $158.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

