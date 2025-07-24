ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NOW opened at $957.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,002.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

