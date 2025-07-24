Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 36,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $455,874.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,599,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,866.92. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $398,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,532,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,404.62. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 487,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,535. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 146,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

