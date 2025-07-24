Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Shopify by 127.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 80.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

