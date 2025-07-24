Siga Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Siga Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $511.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Siga Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 40.30% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Siga Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,093,080 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 326,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,370,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Siga Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

