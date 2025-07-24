Siga Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Siga Technologies Trading Up 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $511.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Siga Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.83.
Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 40.30% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Siga Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siga Technologies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.