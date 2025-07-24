Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 813.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. Simmons First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.93%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.